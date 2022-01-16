Leeds transfer news: Big update on Bielsa reviving deal for 'silky' long-term target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are no longer interested in attracting Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien to Elland Road, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

There has yet to be any incomings or outgoings at the Yorkshire club since the transfer window reopened for business and it appears O'Brien is not set to make the switch.

What's the latest news involving O'Brien?

It has been claimed by The Sun, via MOT Leeds News, that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa could sign O'Brien for as little as £10million.

That comes after Huddersfield rejected four Leeds bids for the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window, with the most lucrative proposal being worth £13million.

Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson revealed it was not the fee which proved to be the stumbling block, with it instead coming down to the structure of the deal.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta, however, disagreed and suggested a switch failed to materialise after refusing to meet their Yorkshire neighbours' valuation.

Failing to secure O'Brien's services came as a blow to Bielsa, with the Argentinian being left 'exasperated' by how the negotiations panned out.

O'Brien penned a new four-year Huddersfield contract in September, but that has not stopped clubs showing an interest in prising him away from his Championship employers.

Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Norwich City are also understood to be keen on O'Brien.

What has David Anderson said about O'Brien?

Despite recent reports, Anderson insists O'Brien is not set to become a Leeds player before the transfer window slams shut.

The journalist understands that O'Brien, who has been described as 'silky', is happy with current club Huddersfield.

As a result, the Whites have set their sights on drafting in reinforcements from elsewhere.

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "I've been told that the Lewis O'Brien ship has sailed now.

"Of course, he has since signed his new deal at Huddersfield and he seems settled there for now."

How has O'Brien performed so far this season?

The uncertainty over O'Brien's future has not stopped him featuring heavily for Huddersfield since the campaign got underway.

In fact, the midfielder has not missed a single minute of the Championship season since August, underlining his importance to his current employers, and chipped in with two goals.

O'Brien has also put in four man of the match performances and been described by current boss Carlos Corberan as a 'very special' talent, so it should not come as a surprise that Huddersfield are desperate to keep him on their books.

The current campaign has allowed O'Brien to take his tally of Terriers appearances beyond the 100 mark.

