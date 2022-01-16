Man United transfer news: Red Devils could sign 'another Pogba' with deal for £58m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist and Italian football expert Conor Clancy believes Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is 'just another Paul Pogba' amid speculation he could depart Lazio in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated 26-year-old has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after catching the eye in Serie A and could finally arrive on English shores this month.

What is the latest news involving Milinkovic-Savic?

According to CalcioMercato, United are now making 'concrete signals' in their bid to eventually land the 6 foot 3 beast, with the Biancocelesti placing a £58 million price tag on their prized asset.

The report also states that Juventus are interested in acquiring Milinkovic-Savic's services, but it's the 20-time English champions who are making the first moves for the Serbia international.

It's believed that Milinkovic-Savic's lofty valuation may be 'beyond the reach' of Juve at this moment in time, opening the door for Ralf Rangnick's charges to swoop and snap up their man following a lengthy pursuit.

And that news may be welcomed by United as speculation over Pogba's long-term future at the club continues to mount.

French outlet L'Equipe (as relayed by Sport Witness), insists the 28-year-old is still 'fluctuating' over whether to renew his contract in Manchester - which expires at the end of the season - or depart on a free transfer.

However, Rangnick could secure an ideal heir to Pogba in Milinkovic-Savic as Clancy believes the two players have 'got the same skill set'.

What has Clancy said about Milinkovic-Savic?

As per FBref.com, the two engine room operators are the same height and have a weight difference of just 8kg.

It's clear, therefore, that the physical similarities are undeniable, and Clancy has stated that their technical qualities and attributes are also in alignment.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think Milinkovic-Savic is just another Paul Pogba in that they've got the same skill set. They're physically quite similar. When they've got the ball at their feet, they're capable of doing similar things.”

Would Milinkovic-Savic be a good signing for Man Utd?

Rangnick is renowned for being the 'Godfather of German coaching' after inspiring or directly influencing the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp.

His innovative Gegenpressing style relies upon his players to win the ball back high up the pitch as quickly as possible, attack with vertical passes, and get plenty of shots off at the opposition goal.

But it seems Milinkovic-Savic may not be an ideal fit for the specific skillset needed to succeed under the 63-year-old tactician.

The Serbian is in the 32nd percentile for interceptions, 44th for pressures, 53rd for tackles and 70th for progressive passes amongst players in his position over the last year, as per FBref.com.

Therefore, United may be better offer searching for someone more suited to Rangnick's unique needs.

