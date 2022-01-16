Tottenham transfer news: Conte could soon have another Dele Alli on his hands at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke fears Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard may be too 'similar' to Dele Alli amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur over a potential transfer.

According to Football.London, Spurs have made contact with the 29-year-old's representatives over a potential move to north London as new manager Antonio Conte looks to rebuild his first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

The versatile star is out of contract in the summer and will be available on a free transfer, but the report states that Tottenham could explore the option of a January move.

It's been a frustrating 2021/22 for Lingard. The 32-cap England international has only started two games in all competitions for United this season and is yet to feature in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick.

However, it's believed any deal this month may be hard to conclude, with United possibly unwilling to sell to a top-four rival, while Lingard will be able to dictate his own terms and signing-on fee if he arrives as a free agent.

Spurs aren't the only side interested in the attacking midfielder, though. West Ham United are also credited with an interest in him after a stunning loan spell last term.

Despite only arriving in the winter, Lingard bagged nine goals and provided a further five assists for David Moyes's charges, firing them to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham could have a fight on their hands to secure Lingard's services then, but O'Rourke has doubts over whether he is a suitable fit for the north London side.

What has O'Rourke said about Lingard?

Conte has lined his side up in either a 3-4-3 or 5-3-2 formation throughout his short time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Neither setup includes a No.10 behind the striker, though, the position that Alli and Lingard are arguably most suited to.

As a result, Alli has only started three games under the Italian tactician's tutelage, and O'Rourke believes Lingard's similarities in style could prove to be 'an issue'.

He told GiveMeSport: “My only thing is, he's quite similar to Dele Alli in many respects. So, if Dele Alli can’t get into the Spurs team, then Jesse Lingard might have an issue as well.”

Would Lingard be a good signing for Spurs?

Although Lingard has struggled to hold down a place in United's starting XI in recent years, he has still contributed significantly to their success.

In 223 appearances for the Red Devils, the creative talent - who is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt - has scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists.

He's also collected an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League along the way, meaning he may provide the winning mentality to Tottenham's squad that they're so desperately lacking.

But whether he would be a natural fit for Conte's system remains to be seen. His versatility is a key attribute, yet Lingard could end up being a square peg in a round hole under the 52-year-old's guidance.

