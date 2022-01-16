Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid lifted the Supercopa de Espana trophy on Sunday evening after seeing off Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Saudi Arabia.

Real took the lead in the 38th minute through Luka Modric.

Rodrygo raced down the right-hand side and found the Croatian midfielder on the edge of the box.

Modric made it look easy as his first-time effort slammed into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's side doubled their lead seven minutes after half-time.

Real were given a penalty when Yeray was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

Karim Benzema stepped up and he made no mistake from the spot.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

There was late drama as Eder Militao gave away a penalty and was shown a red card for a handball inside his own box.

But Thibaut Courtois ensured there wouldn't be a grandstand finish as he saved Raul Garcia's penalty.

The game's standout performer was undoubtedly Modric.

Modric is now 36 years old but he continues to boss games with ease.

He was given the Man-of-the-Match award in Saudi Arabia after yet another dominant display.

His highlights from the game have been compiled by YouTube user Ardit Gola Films and they are a joy to watch. View them below...

Modric spoke to the media after the game and he couldn't contain his happiness.

He told RMTV, per Mundo Deportivo: "We are very happy for the title. Of course, we have to celebrate a little because there is still a lot of season left and we have to continue competing to get more.

"I'm always trying to give my best and help the team as much as I can. I'm enjoying football like never before. I've always enjoyed it but now more than ever because you don't know when it can end"

"Playing for Real Madrid is incredible. It is the best club in the world and I am very grateful for everything that is happening to me. I hope that more titles come".

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Reaction | The Football Terrace

Real's president Florentino Perez has even tipped Modric to win the Ballon d'Or for a second time in 2022.

“Modric has been in enviable form again this season, and he showed that”, he said, per Marca.

“He is worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or again.”

Modric would be a worthy winner if he continues to perform at the level he's producing at the moment.

1 of 20 What is Ronaldo's full name? Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Robson de Souza

News Now - Sport News