It’s fair to say Manchester United miss Sir Alex Ferguson.

The club haven’t won the Premier League title since 2012/13 - Ferguson’s final season before retiring.

In total, he won 13 Premier Leagues with the Red Devils and oversaw a quite incredible era for the club.

One reason Fergie was such a good manager was his ruthlessness.

Whether it was Jaap Stam, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney or David Beckham, Ferguson took no prisoners no matter how much of a star they were.

If you crossed the line, you were out.

And even during his final campaign, Ferguson upheld those standards.

So much so that he went mad after discovering two United players had gone out partying after his side had just lost to Man City.

Ferguson’s side still held a 12 point lead despite the loss but the Scot wasn’t having any of it.

We’ll let Robin van Persie tell the story...

"In my first season, we were 15 points ahead in the league, and we welcomed Manchester City to win the title,” Van Persie told SoFoot.

“If we won this match, it was 18 points ahead, but we had lost. This still left us 12 points ahead, most managers would not have dramatised the situation. The boss, on the other hand, he went up in the turns. It was really hot.

“Two guys from the team were out after this loss. The day after the match, he had pictures of the two players posted in the dressing room during their night out. And he said to the whole team, 'Ok guys if we don't win the championship, know that it's because of those two a**holes that chose to go out.

"Yeah, I have the names, but I really can't give them. It was incredible, he had pasted lots of photos, we had limited the evening of the two players hour by hour: 2am, 3am, 4am, as if to emphasise the extent of their bulls**t.

"He didn't stop there, he warned us all: 'Guys, listen well if we don't win the championship, it's because these two have decided to go out to have fun. From now on, if I see a player come out before the trophy is lifted, that player is out.'

"He was ruthless. 'I don't care about who you are, how many trophies you've won so far. If you go out before the end of the season, you leave the team and I'll sell you.' After that speech, we went to train, and it was the two hardest workouts of my life. Twelve points ahead and that's his reaction.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager of all time.

