Is Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois currently the world’s best goalkeeper?

The Belgium international, 29, has been outstanding for Los Blancos over the past couple of seasons and played a key role in his side’s Spanish Super Cup final victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening.

Goals either side of half-time from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema put Madrid 2-0 ahead in Riyadh, but Athletic were awarded a penalty in the 87th minute and defender Eder Militao was shown a straight red card for blocking Raul Garcia’s goal-bound header with his hand.

Garcia had the opportunity to set up a grandstand finish; however, the veteran midfielder was denied from the spot by a truly outstanding save by Courtois.

The 6ft 7in shot-stopper pointed to his left before springing down to his right.

He stuck out his long left leg while diving, reacting to Garcia’s decision to go down the middle, and somehow made the save.

Video: Courtois' penalty save vs Athletic Bilbao

You can watch Courtois’ exceptional penalty save here:

Reaction to Courtois' penalty save vs Athletic Bilbao

Some have described it as one of the best penalty saves they’ve seen:

Courtois hailed as the world's best goalkeeper

Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and head coach Carlo Ancelotti both hailed Courtois as the best goalkeeper in the world after the final whistle.

Athletic Bilbao’s president said the same thing.

Some football fans agree Courtois is the world's best

As did many football fans on social media:

Courtois looked destined to become world's best goalkeeper

Courtois always looked destined to blossom into the world’s best ‘keeper during his three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid, where he was phenomenally good for such a young player.

He then moved to Chelsea, where he won two Premier League titles and further enhanced his status as a world-class goalkeeper.

Following an initially shaky spell at Real Madrid, Courtois is now in the best form of his career and is currently impressing more than the likes of Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ederson, Alisson, David de Gea, Manuel Neuer and the rest of the world’s best ‘keepers.

