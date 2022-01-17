Crystal Palace transfer news: 'Regret' claim emerges after 22 y/o's big Eagles decision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah may be regretting not joining Crystal Palace last summer, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Instead, Nketiah remains at the Emirates but has been a peripheral figure in the first-team this season. He is yet to start a league match, although he has shown his class in the Carabao Cup by netting five goals in four appearances, including a hat-trick against Sunderland.

What happened with Nketiah last summer?

The former England Under-21 international was heavily linked with a move to Selhurst Park during the summer transfer window, and it seemed that he was set to join the Eagles.

However, Arsenal and Palace failed to reach an agreement, and the latter ended up bringing in a different forward in the shape of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic on deadline day in a deal worth £14m.

What has Crook said about Nketiah not joining Palace?

Crook has revealed that a deal was almost done for Nketiah to switch north London for south London, only for the attacker's representatives to move the goalposts at the last minute.

He has questioned whether Nketiah may now wish that he had accepted the terms presented to him rather than staying at Arsenal.

Reflecting on last summer's events, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “It was interesting on Nketiah. He was pretty much on the verge of joining Palace in the summer and then his agents changed the terms of the deal, increased their demands and sort of almost priced him out.

“You do wonder if they’re regretting that decision based on the lack of Premier League minutes.”

Could Nketiah still join Palace?

The 22-year-old is out of contract at Arsenal in June, and having rejected an offer of a contract extension from the Gunners it seems that his time at the club is coming to an end.

However, Palace boss Patrick Vieira has talked down the chances of Nketiah joining his side in the current transfer window.

The Premier League outfit already have Edouard and Christian Benteke in their ranks, so it appears that they do not desperately need another striker this month.

Nketiah looks set to be available for free in the summer, though, and Palace may look to revisit their interest in the youngster at that point.

