Newcastle transfer news: Toon want £8m star tipped to 'play at the very highest level'

African football expert Daniel Ekedo has hailed the ability of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare amid links with a potential move to Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe is continuing his search for new signings in this transfer window as Newcastle look to climb out of relegation trouble.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club have been attempting to strengthen throughout the month as they look to move away from the bottom three.

The club have already secured the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and have also signed striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

Newcastle have now been linked with a deal to sign Sangare from PSV, while Wolves and Manchester United are also said to be interested, per The Daily Mail.

The club are said to have a variety of targets and are considering a move to sign the midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Sangare, who has a contract with PSV until 2025, is valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt and has made a total of 66 appearances for the Dutch club, but reports have suggested he could be available for as little as £8m in this transfer window.

Sangare primarily operates as a defensive midfielder and has scored four goals for the club, while also winning 17 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring three times.

The midfielder was formerly of FC Toulouse and Ekedo, who is an ex-Equatorial Guinea international with 19 caps, believes that he is primed for a move to the Premier League.

What has Ekedo said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “He is going to be a massive player and was born to play in the Premier League.

“He has all the attributes needed to play at the very highest level. He is big, strong, powerful and has a goal in him too.”

How good is Sangare?

Exceptional.

Per Smarterscout, he is excellent when it comes to breaking up play, winning duels both in the air and on the ground.

According to their algorithm, he is a comparable player to Aston Villa and Manchester City legend Gareth Barry, who was a noted box-to-box performer in the centre of the pitch.

Sangare would come into the club and improve them almost instantly, as Newcastle don’t really have a proper defensive midfielder they can rely on.

Doing a deal for him, especially at the price listed on Transfermarkt, would be an exceptional piece of business for the Magpies.

