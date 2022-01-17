Wolves transfer news: Adama Traore sale can help Bruno Lage finally sign £27m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has confirmed that Wolves are considering a deal to sign Renato Sanches from Lille in this transfer window.

The club have yet to secure a signing this month but reports have suggested that manager Bruno Lage wants to sign two players in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Wolves?

The Molineux club have been going well under the management of Lage.

They are currently eighth in the Premier League, nine points outside of the top four.

Lage’s side are unbeaten in their last three games and have drawn with Chelsea and beaten Manchester United.

Those results have surely heightened the expectations at Molineux and they have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Sanches.

The Portugal international was also linked in the summer and The Athletic reported that he was close to joining the club on deadline day, only for it to fall through at the last minute.

However, Wolves are said to have continued monitoring his development at Lille, as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Sanches has been with Lille since 2019 and has made 76 appearances for the club, playing in central midfield and attacking midfield.

He is a former Bayern Munich star and has actually played in English football, joining Swansea City on loan, but that spell did not go to plan for him, as he made just 15 appearances.

And Crook has confirmed that Wolves want to secure his signature, although they may have to sell Adama Traore to get him in.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Crook said?

He told GiveMeSport: “He’s definitely someone who’s on their radar. But I think this is where, if they can sell someone like Adama Traore, then it gives them some funds for Bruno Lage to be able to bring in his own players because he hasn’t really done that.”

Would Sanches improve Wolves?

Undoubtedly.

The Portugal international is excellent when it comes to progressing the ball, both when it comes to his passing and his dribbling.

He’s good when it comes to defensive numbers too, again per The Athletic, as he is excellent at winning the ball back and intercepting it.

However, it should be said that he has a genuinely woeful injury record and has sustained a problem in every single season he has played as a professional.

Still, if they can keep him fit, this would be a superb signing.

