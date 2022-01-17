Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While more matches may have been postponed at the weekend, the Women's Super League didn't fail to deliver some thrilling action.

Tottenham Hotspur were denied the opportunity to go into second in the table after an injury time goal from Kate Longhurst salvaged a draw for West Ham.

Manchester City continued their run of good form after beating Aston Villa 3-0, and Brighton's shock defeat to Leicester saw the Foxes jump out of the relegation zone for the first time this season — demoting Birmingham City to the bottom spot.

GiveMeSport Women has listed five main takeaways from the latest batch of WSL results.

Kate Longhurst denies Spurs

A win against West Ham for this season's dark horses would have taken Spurs into second in the WSL table, ahead of reigning champions Chelsea.

But against all odds, West Ham produced an emphatic comeback despite being down to ten players.

Lifelong Irons fan Kate Longhurst popped up with a towering header at the death to level the scoring and snatch a point for the away side.

The result sees Spurs tied on 21 points with both Chelsea and Manchester United, but they remain in fourth place.

Leicester jump out of relegation zone

After bagging their second win of the season, Leicester have leapfrogged Birmingham City and escaped the drop zone, at least for the time being.

The Foxes added to Brighton's disappointing run of form by handing them their sixth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Since being promoted to the WSL, Leicester have struggled to showcase the same level of quality they lit up the Championship with last season. However, having now finally clawed their way out of danger, it could be the morale boost they need to secure their survival at the end of this campaign.

Shannon O'Brien opens WSL account

Shannon O'Brien was the star of the show for Leicester as she tucked away her first WSL goal and secured a crucial win for her side.

The 20-year-old latched onto a neat pass from Jess Sigsworth and made no mistake from point-blank range. O'Brien reacted quickly and slotted the ball past Megan Walsh in the Brighton goal.

According to FotMob, the forward provided two key passes and won the most duels in the match. She was also the most fouled player on the pitch, showing how much of an impact she had on the Seagulls' defence.

The lone goal for Leicester was enough to see them climb into 11th place, following Birmingham's hefty loss to Manchester United on Saturday.

Man City close in on Champions League spot

Manchester City have bounced back from their recent struggles in superb fashion. The Citizens endured a poor run of form at the start of the season, followed by a plague of injuries to some key players.

But following the return of Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze, City are riding the wave back to the top of the table and are once again in contention for Champions League football.

Their latest result was a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, courtesy of a Vicky Losada goal and a brace from Georgia Stanway.

As it stands, just two points separates last season's runners-up and second place Chelsea.

Leah Galton stars in Man United landslide win

City weren't the only Manchester side to keep their strong run alive. Their red neighbours produced a fiery 5-0 win over Birmingham City, keeping them in the Champions League race and sending the Blues into the relegation zone.

Leah Galton stole the show with an electric performance for Man United. The forward bagged herself a brace and provided an assist as the Red Devils ran riot at Leigh Sports Village.

Thanks to her performance, the 27-year-old has now tallied three goals and one assist in the WSL this season.

