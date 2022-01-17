Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luka Modric was at his brilliant best last Sunday evening to help Real Madrid win the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

Los Blancos beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final at the King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia, Modric and Karim Benzema the goalscorers.

Real Madrid were simply too good on the night, with Thibaut Courtois even saving a late penalty from Raul Garcia after Eder Militao had been shown a straight red card.

Modric was undoubtedly the star of the show, the 36-year-old reminding the world that he's still up there among the finest midfielders on the planet.

The Croatian icon was deservedly named Man of the Match for his efforts, although Ancelotti still found time to troll the little maestro after he collected the award.

As Modric walked back over to the players, the Real Madrid manager jokingly ridiculed Modric for misplacing a few passes during the match.

Video: Ancelotti trolls Modric after Super Cup win

Carlo just couldn't resist - and Modric saw the funny side.

It's quite remarkable that the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man - who famously won the 2018 Ballon d'Or - is still dominating matches at the very highest level deep into his 30s.

He's showing absolutely no signs of slowing down either and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez praised him to the rafters after the Spanish Super Cup final win over Bilbao.

"Without wanting to brag, they're the best players in the world in their positions," Perez said about Modric and Courtois, per Marca.

"Modric is in enviable form, it's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again."

Perez may have gone a tad overboard, but there's no denying that Modric is still truly world-class and he's part of the reason why Real Madrid sit top of the La Liga table.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The legendary midfield trio of Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro is as powerful as ever right now and that's bad news for the rest of Europe's elite ahead of the Champions League's return next month.

News Now - Sport News