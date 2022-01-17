Dana White reacts to Tyson Fury calling out Francis Ngannou

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dana White says he isn't surprised that Tyson Fury has called out Francis Ngannou.

Fury and Ngannou, 33 and 35 respectively, have teased a crossover fight in what is being called 'the Clash of The Titans'.

The pair have expressed interest in a potential boxing match - with the Cameroonian keen to test the waters at free agency after his fight with Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend.

Last week Fury - aka the Gypsy King - shared a poster of the two accompanied by the following caption: "Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules UFC gloves?"

The UFC president has since responded to Fury's comments on social media and revealed he is not shocked by the call out.

Speaking at a press conference, White said: “Listen man, these guys – none of this surprises me.

"It's like these boxing guys need guys to fight, you know what I mean? That’s what it shows.

"And yeah, no, it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Fury has been on the sidelines since winning his Las Vegas trilogy fight with his bitter American rival Deontay Wilder in October last year.

The Briton has been waiting patiently for his next assignment, with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealing the 33-year-old is on course to fight again in March and could face either Dillian Whyte or Andy Ruiz Jr.

But Ngannou has not given up hope of getting a fight against Fury despite still being under contract with the UFC.

He told Stake: "I don't know exactly when Tyson and I will fight, but I think maybe some time in 2023.

“I am still under contract with UFC so I don't know right now the state of my situation or how it will play out, but I will say it will probably happen at some point.

"It is definitely something I want to do, but we don't have control over it right now.

"I know it will be very tough when we fight. Not only am I coming from a distant sport, but I am testing myself against one of the best, if not the best, boxer ever.

"Obviously, I am confident, but it will be something totally different and new for me.

"Fury has obviously proven he can last a very long time in a fight - but I am sure I will throw some bombs at him that he will not have experienced before."

