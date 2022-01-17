Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A compilation of Jurgen Klopp scoring his greatest ever goals has gone viral on social media, showing just how prolific the former defender was during his playing days.

The German is renowned as being one of the world’s greatest managers, having won the Bundesliga twice during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund while also ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for their first top-flight title.

But while he is undoubtedly one of the best coaches to grace the game, Klopp, rather modestly, has always denied that he was a good footballer.

Back in 2016, the charismatic manager appeared on an episode of Monday Night Football where he reminisced, alongside Jamie Carragher and David Jones, on his playing career with German club FSV Mainz.

He said, per the Daily Mail: “I was very average. I was really quick and a good header but that was it. Unfortunately, the ball spent most of the time on the ground and that was not my biggest strength.

“I loved the game too much to stop playing, which would not have been too bad for most of my teams I played in.

“I enjoyed playing very much but I was not very good, that's how it is.”

The German also claimed that he would not have made it into his current Liverpool side as a player, but it’s safe to say the 54-year-old might be selling himself a little short.

After joining Mainz in 1990, the former right-back spent the next ten years honing his craft, scoring 56 times for the club across 340 matches, before hanging up his boots in 2001.

That is an impressive goal tally for any defender and those stats become even more impressive when you take a look at some of the screamers the manager scored.

Posted by the Bundesliga’s official YouTube channel, a clip has gone viral showing a montage of Klopp’s best goals for his former club.

The video shows a fresh-faced and long-haired version of the Reds tactician showing off his thunderous right foot, netting some world-class goals.

And perhaps the best shot is saved till the end of the clip.

Coming on as a substitute against SV Meppen, the German proved to be the spark his side needed to break a 0-0 deadlock, scoring an absolute beauty of a goal from outside the area.

Receiving a long pass just off the edge of the box, Klopp belts his laces through the ball, sending a looping 20-yard shot into the opposite corner of the net.

Take a look at the video below…

While it might be a bit surreal seeing Klopp scoring these absolute rockets, it’s safe to say the Liverpool boss was a serious goal threat back in his day.

