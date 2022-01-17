Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ferrari have become the latest team to reveal their launch date for their 2022 challenger, with 17th February pencilled in by the Scuderia.

The Italian outfit is the second Formula 1 team to reveal their launch date for their new car for the new season, with Aston Martin revealing last week that they had 10th February identified as when they'd be showing off their new charger.

Indeed, the 2022 season is starting to get that little bit closer now as teams start to drop hints over their new cars, and we're now around a month away from getting a first proper look at what the teams have put together for the sweeping regulation changes that are coming in to play.

Ferrari had a strong 2021 campaign last year, as they got over the struggles of 2020 with a season that showed good development over the course of the season.

They'll be hoping that that will translate into further progress into 2022 as they bid to get back to the very front of the grid, alongside the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull.

Indeed, at times last year we saw the Scuderia on the front row and challenging for victories but those situations were largely one-offs over the entirety of the campaign, and the aim has to be to make those appearances at the sharp end a more common occurrence in 2022.

Boasting one of the best driver line-ups in the field and also coming in on the back of a positive 2021, though, there is plenty of hope the Prancing Horse is ready to hit the front once more.

