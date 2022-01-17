Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis: Release Date, Gameplay, Nintendo Switch and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is an upcoming RPG title developed by Applibot and published by Square Enix.

The free-to-play single-player experience reimagines the timeline of the original Final Fantasy VII game from 1997 on PSOne.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, including the potential release date of the game, gameplay, platforms and more.

Release Date

Square Enix has not as of yet confirmed the release for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis aside from a release window of "2022."

It's likely that we will not hear more about the title until nearer the actual release date, although again we do not have a release window for the title other than at some point in this calendar year.

We will update this page as and when Square Enix confirms the official release date for Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis!

Gameplay

Square Enix has confirmed that the new game will have an Active Time Battle System, which is similar in scope to the original game.

There was a big split between players when the Final Fantasy VII Remake was released as it had a battle system more akin to Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy 15, leaving behind the turn-based system that was the core of the PSOne classic.

This will hopefully appease FFVII classic players who want to see a return to the role-playing style of the classic Final Fantasy games!

Platforms

Currently, Final Fantasy Ever Crisis is set to be released on Mobile only, with Android and iOS players able to enjoy the action.

It's likely that players will also be able to emulate on PC through the likes of Bluestacks.

Nintendo Switch

As noted, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is initially being developed for mobile devices, meaning that players will be able to enjoy the new title on Android and iPhone.

There isn't any news currently on a Nintendo Switch port of the game, but it would certainly make sense for Square Enix to move the game over to the home/handheld console if it is a major success on mobile.

We will update this page if Square Enix decides to port Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis to the Nintendo Switch or any other consoles!

