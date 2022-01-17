Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edgar Davids was a footballer you did not want to mess with.

The former Juventus, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was certainly a fiery character and that earned him the nickname 'The Pitbull'.

Davids really was a fierce competitor and he rarely took his foot off the gas when he was out on the pitch.

That was even the case when the Dutch icon took part in the famous Soccer Aid charity match back in 2014.

While representing a World XI, the tigerish midfielder took absolutely no prisoners and almost got into a brawl with Robbie Williams' mate Jonathan Wilkes.

Davids poleaxed the English entertainer and then threw an arm in his face when the pair returned to their feet.

Someone forgot to tell the ex-professional that he wasn't playing in a World Cup final...

Video: Davids vs Wilkes at Soccer Aid 2014

Don't mess with Edgar!

That was far from the only time Davids and Wilkes clashed during the match as well.

In another incident, Wilkes threw Davids' shin pad away when it fell out of his sock, something the Dutchman clearly wasn't overly pleased about.

So later on in the match - which the England XI lost 4-2 - Davids decided to get back at Wilkes by embarrassing him with some rather unnecessary, yet brilliant, skill moves.

Videos: Davids vs Wilkes was a battle for the ages

There was some bad blood between the pair on the pitch, but they posed for a photo together after the game to remind people that there were no real hard feelings.

Davids officially retired from football the same year he clashed with Wilkes at Old Trafford in Soccer Aid.

The Dutchman's last destination was Barnet, where he operated as a player-manager from 2012 up until January 2014.

Davids also spent a short time at Crystal Palace in 2010, although he played only seven games for the Premier League outfit.

