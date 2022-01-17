Fate/Grand Order Update 2.47.0: Release Date, Patch Notes and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fate/Grand Order is one of the most popular turn-based role-playing games on mobile, but what will be part of the latest update of the title?

Delightworks, the team behind the massively popular game, has implemented an addictive system where players fight against enemies using Servants, powerful allies who will help you in battle.

The RPG is based on the popular Fate/Stay Night anime franchise and tells players an awful lot about what they can expect in the game itself.

Here's everything you need to know about Fate/Grand Order Update 2.47.0, including the release date, patch notes and more.

Release Date

The official release date for Fate/Grand Order Update 2.47.0 has not yet been confirmed, although going by the release schedule, we can probably expect the update to be revealed onto servers around Wednesday 26th January 2022.

2.46.0 - Jan 12th, 2022

2.45.2 - Dec 28th, 2021

2.45.0 - Dec 22nd, 2021

2.44.0 - Dec 8th, 2021

2.43.1 - Nov 22nd, 2021

2.43.0 - Nov 17th, 2021

2.42.0 - Nov 10th, 2021

We will update this page as and when the developers officially confirm the release date for Update 2.47.0 in Fate/Grand Order!

Patch Notes

Delightworks has not yet confirmed what the Patch Notes for the latest iteration of the game will be.

For some context, here are the changes that were implemented as part of the 2.46.0 update of the game on Tuesday December 28th 2021:

New Daily Quest

Training Ground Quest: Extreme will be available with higher difficulty and higher item drops

Rate-Up SSR Pity System

A new system that safeguards the players from overspending for a single copy of SSR. Read more at Rate-Up SSR Pity System

Summon History

A Summon History has been added to the Summoning Screen, allowing you to check the results of your past summons

Story, Limited, and Friend Points banners' history can be viewed

The history list is limited to each banner. Limited banners' history will disappear after the banner ends

Maximum display is 500 summons

Holy Grail Casting

Masters may craft up to 2 Holy Grails per month, and this number resets back to 2 at the first day of each month. Read more at Holy Grail Casting

Tutorial Summon Improvements

The chance to get Servants from Tutorial Summon will be higher

1x 4* Servant and 1x 4* CE is guaranteed from Tutorial Summon

Recommended Support Improvement

After the update, if the enemy's Class is EXTRA (aside from Foreigner), Berserker class will be recommended first. (Previously, sometimes Disadvantaged Supports were recommended due to the large variety of EXTRA Classes).

In case the enemy's Class is Foreigner, EXTRA Classes supports will be recommended.

We will update this page as and when the latest update notes are revealed for Fate/Grand Order!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News