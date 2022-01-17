Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that he and Lewis Hamilton will meet no later than February to discuss the Briton's future and thoughts on the coming Formula 1 season.

Little has been seen of the 7-time champion since those dramatic events in Abu Dhabi back in December and there has been speculation sparked in the weeks following the final race of the 2021 season that Hamilton might be considering his future and walking away from the sport.

Nothing is certain at the moment, though, with him having a contract with Mercedes until 2023 and Wolff has offered an update on the situation, saying that it'll be no later than February that the two meet up and have a discussion.

"No matter what obstacle has been put in Lewis' way, he's known all his life that he has to do his speaking on the track," the Austrian said to Kronen Zeitung.

"Mind you, it's incredibly difficult for him until he finds the path for him between right and wrong. He just needs time.

"At the latest, we will meet again in February, and it will not be to drink tequila. I had enough of that in Abu Dhabi," Wolff added.

"He will never forget what happened in Abu Dhabi, because what happened to Lewis was a mistake. He was unbeatable on that day, until the officials blew a fuse and decided to commit several infringements.

"It is difficult to understand and something that will always stay with us. Max (Verstappen) was a worthy champion throughout the season, but on that day Lewis was better and he did not win."

The end of the 2021 season will live long in the memory and for Hamilton and Mercedes it'll be for all the wrong reasons.

Ultimately, the result is not going to change now and it'll be all about how the team looks to respond in 2022.

Hopefully, Hamilton will be there to help carry the fight alongside new teammate George Russell.

News Now - Sport News