Manchester United threw away a 2-0 lead against Aston Villa on Saturday evening as their disappointing Premier League campaign continued.

A Bruno Fernandes brace looked set to give Ralf Rangnick’s side a much-needed three points at Villa Park.

However, two goals in the space of four minutes from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho earned Steven Gerrard’s men a point.

It leaves United in seventh, five points adrift of West Ham in fourth.

There aren’t too many players in this squad that can hold their heads high based on their performances in this campaign.

One who probably can, though, is David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s No.1 place in the starting line-up was under threat ahead of the season by Dean Henderson. But De Gea has risen to the challenge. He’s saved the team on numerous occasions and played every Premier League game to date.

But while there can be no doubting his shot-saving capabilities, United fans are starting to become a little concerned with his distribution.

Having the ability to play out from the back is now one of the most important attributes for goalkeepers these days. The option to beat the press and start attacks from the back is invaluable.

But following the draw to Villa, De Gea has come under fire for his inability to do just that.

One fan created a thread looking at all of De Gea’s passes throughout the match. It concluded with: “I think it's pretty obvious that DDG limits us on the ball. He also limits us in other areas. While his shot-stopping is elite.”

Now, a compilation video has emerged of De Gea’s distribution against Aston Villa. The 1:40 video is pretty damning, showing the goalkeeper giving away possession on numerous occasions.

VIDEO: David de Gea's distribution vs Aston Villa

And it seems plenty of United supporters are becoming critical of De Gea’s downfall. Check out the reaction to the video:

As we’ve mentioned, there is no doubting De Gea’s natural ability as a goalkeeper and he even earned some praise from Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at half time against Villa.

"De Gea is back to his best and I am happy to give him credit for that,” Keane said.

Nobody show Keane the video of De Gea’s distribution…

