Epic Seven Patch Notes January 20 2022: Leaks, Information and Everything You Need to Know

Epic Seven is a free-to-play 2D RPG that is currently available on iOS and Android platforms, but what is the latest update for the game?

The originally Super Creative developed game sees players explore the epic title's world through the adventure mode, which is brimming with anime cutscenes that detail the game story and individual special attacks.

The game is constantly getting new updates, and we've collated all of the information that you need ahead of the release of the next patch on Thursday January 20th 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest version of Epic Seven, including the leaks updates and full patch notes.

Leaks

According to noted Epic Seven leaker site e7Leaks, we know that the following features will likely be made available in the latest version of the game:

New Exclusive Equipments (8 week cycle) - Likely, not confirmed

- Likely, not confirmed New Guardian: Kazran (January) - Likely, not confirmed

Kazran (January) - Likely, not confirmed Limited Hero Banner: Cerise + Guiding Light - OFFICIAL UPDATE

We will update this page with information on the January 20th 2022 leaks as and when more are revealed to the player base!

Patch Notes

The developers have not yet confirmed the official Patch Notes for the newest update of the game.

For context, here are the updates that were implemented as part of the Thursday 13th January 2022 patch:

Album Side Story, Thuggish Angel Roseria

Let's see what had happened to Rose before she met Cecilia and returned to Eureka.

An album Side Story, Thuggish Angel Roseria opens for Heirs in Epic Seven.

■ Schedule

1/13 (Thu) 03:00 ~ 1/27 (Thu) 02:59 UTC

■ How to Enter

Complete 10-10. Shrieking Hall in Episode 1

Album Side Story, Thuggish Angel Roseria Details

[Puzzle Missions]

Puzzle missions are assigned randomly and missions that have not yet been completed can be changed.

The first 10 mission changes are free. Following that, the cost to change the mission increases with each additional change.

Rewards do not change when the mission goal is changed.

Players can undertake 3 missions at the same time and can view the missions on a list located on the right side of the screen.

[Story Progress]

Once you remove a certain number of pieces, an event button will activate based on your level of progress.

Each event button is connected to a story or stage.

Players can view stories they have already seen including the prologue.

[Illustration]

When a player obtains a reward for a mission, the puzzle piece will disappear and will be replaced with an illustration silhouette.

When a player completes 100% of the album, the silhouette will disappear, and the illustration will be unlocked.

The illustration obtained will be added to [Journal > Art Journal > Side Story > Thuggish Angel Roseria].

We will update this page as and when the official patch notes for Epic Seven's latest update are revealed!

