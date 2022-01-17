Newcastle transfer news: Star once valued at £90m 'stands out' as potential Howe signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Keith Downie thinks Dele Alli is the standout Base client to become Newcastle's next January signing.

Eddie Howe has already made two signings under the new PIF ownership from the agency, but the Mapgies are far from finished with more than two weeks left of the window. Therefore, Downie reckons that Alli could become number three.

What business have Newcastle done so far?

Given that Newcastle went into January inside the relegation-zone and had only won once in the Premier League, they needed to make a strong start.

And whilst they were embarrassingly knocked out of the FA Cup by Cambridge last weekend, the new owners are making good progress off the pitch.

Given their dreadful defensive record, Newcastle needed to make some solid additions at the back and got exactly that when Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the new era when he joined for £12m from Atletico Madrid.

Howe's side have not exactly been prolific at the other end of the pitch and therefore wasted no time when adding Chris Wood to their squad earlier this week, especially with Callum Wilson set for a spell on the sidelines.

But Newcastle are going to need further signings if they want to improve their chances of avoiding the drop, and Downie believes that bringing in Alli makes sense.

What did Downie say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's quite interesting now that people are starting to look at what players Base have got and who are they going to get next.

"And the one that stands out, you have to say is Dele Alli, because it feels as if he is available."

What's the latest news with Alli?

The Tottenham midfielder was linked with a move to St James' Park last month, although Howe reportedly turned down the chance to sign the 25-year-old.

Alli's situation in North London hasn't changed since then, with his only starts coming in the draw with Southampton and FA Cup victory over Morecambe in a much-changed XI. Therefore, it would make sense for the Magpies to target Alli, who was once-valued at £90m when at the peak of his powers but would now cost far less.

Furthermore, Alli doesn't appear to be part of Antonio Conte's plans having hardly featured of late, which means a deal shouldn't be too complicated to iron out should Newcastle come again in the remainder of the window.

