Kevin Owens has revealed the names that would be on the top of his list if he were to have a major tag team run in WWE.

Owens, a former Universal Champion, NXT Champion, two-time United States Champ and a three-time intercontinental champ, has a never had a run with either The Raw or SmackDown tag team titles since his WWE debut in 2014. Despite close on-screen relationships with Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and more recently Seth Rollins.

Long-time friend and foe Zayn would be the obvious candidate if KO were ever given that tag team spot, but speaking in the latest WWE Kids Magazine, Owens reveals another Superstar who he’d like to join forces with if the opportunity ever arose.

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Bálor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”

The idea of seeing Finn Bálor teaming with Owens is an interesting prospect and raises some interesting storyline possibilities for both men. Bálor has tag team pedigree of his own thanks to his tandem with Samoa Joe that saw the pair win the first-ever Dusty Tag Team Classic in 2015. While a tag team title run for Sami Zayn and Owens, who we last saw together during their WrestleMania 36 programme, would only add to their career storyline arc.

Talking on that WrestleMania clash with Zayn, Owens also tells the magazine how much he and the fans enjoyed the pair locking horns on the greatest stage of them all.

“Not many people can say they’ve had a singles match at WrestleMania, especially these days as it’s getting more and more rare. So, to do it with Sami after all the history we have, it’s incredible to look back on and I think people loved the match. I loved that match, for sure.

Read more from Kevin Owens, plus an interview with Seth Rollins and the 2021 awards in the new issue of WWE Kids Magazine. On sale now.

