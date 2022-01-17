Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the eyes of many football fans, Peter Schmeichel is the greatest goalkeeper in Premier League history.

The legendary Danish shot-stopper undoubtedly rivals the likes of Petr Cech and David Seaman for that particular title.

Schmeichel had spells with Aston Villa and Manchester City towards the end of his illustrious career but is, of course, best remembered for his hugely successful eight-year stint with Man United.

One of Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatest value-for-money signings, the Red Devils purchased Schmeichel for just £530,000 from Brondby in 1991.

In return, Man Utd got 398 appearances out of the world-class ‘keeper - and even one goal.

Schmeichel helped United win five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup, the European Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Peter Schmeichel vs Frank Sinclair

He also won four Community Shields (known back in the 1990s as the Charity Shield), with the fourth and final victory coming against Chelsea at Wembley in August 1997.

Mark Hughes opened the scoring for Chelsea early in the second half before Ronny Johnsen equalised for United shortly afterwards. With the scores level at the end of 90 minutes, the match was decided on penalties.

Defender Frank Sinclair, for some curious reason, was the first player to step up for Chelsea.

The former Jamaica international saw his spot-kick saved by the imposing Schmeichel, who then got up and saved the centre-back’s second attempt from the rebound.

It wouldn’t have counted anyway, of course, but Schmeichel’s confidence was further boosted in that moment.

He rose to his feet and made a gesture towards Sinclair, urging him to have a third attempt.

The Dane felt invincible.

Watch the footage here:

Superb.

Roberto Di Matteo also missed his penalty for Chelsea, while Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Roy Keane and Nicky Butt all found the back of the net to win the Charity Shield for Ferguson’s side.

Enter Giveaway

Latest football transfer news (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Streets Will Never Forget quiz?

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News