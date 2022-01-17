Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The reign of Roman Reigns is officially the most glorious ever.

On Sunday, The Tribal Chief overtook the legendary Brock Lesnar as the longest-standing Universal Champion, marking his 504th day atop the WWE throne.

That's a lot of time at the top, that and doesn't Roman know it!

The Head of the Table also took to Twitter to post a celebratory tweet, although it was more like a boastful acknowledgment of his status as the GOAT, actually.

As things stand, however, we can't say he's exactly wrong.

He wrote: “The greatest of this generation, the best to ever hold the #UniversalTitle.

"The numbers, the main events, the dominant performances… they don’t lie. 504 days and counting… #GOAT"

Following his return at SummerSlam, he has been on a spectacular run, sweeping away anyone who has half-dared to take him on.

He first won his second consecutive Universal Title and then went on to beat the likes of Edge, John Cena and The Beast, all of whom remain formidable names.

However, he now faces another challenger to his throne at the Royal Rumble on January 29, where he will be up against Seth Rollins.

Reigns will be desperate to emerge triumphant against his old stable teammate because there still remains a record that’s with Lesnar.

In terms of overall days as Universal Champion, Lesnar’s record stands at 686 days compared to Reigns’ 568. Coincidentally, it was Reigns who brought about an end to his companion’s streak at the time in 2018.

Safe to assume that Lesnar will have that fresh in his mind when the duo face each other at WrestleMania 38, if that's what ends up happening.

Expect a lot of fireworks.

