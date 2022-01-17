Phantom Blade: Executioners: Release Date, Beta, Gameplay and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Phantom Blade: Executioners is an upcoming action game developed and released by S-Game, and we've got everything you need to know ahead of the official release of the new mobile title.

The game is described as a "dark epic of KUNGfUPUNK," which will feature "endless combat styles, compromises and confrontations."

Phantom Blade: Executioners looks to be an intriguing new release, with the unique art style already taking it out of the realm of other gacha titles currently on the market.

Here's everything you need to know about Phantom Blade: Executioners, including the potential release date, beta signup, gameplay and more.

Release Date

The official release for Phantom Blade: Executioners has not yet been revealed, although we do know that the title has a release window of 2022.

We will update this page as and when the developers confirm the exact release date of Phantom Blade: Executioners!

Beta

The developers have already confirmed that the closed beta signups for the game are already over.

Phantom Blade: Executioners will be releasing the closed beta for the game at the end of January, and the developers sent out the following update for players who have signed up:

"Our sign-up phase for the closed beta is already over, which will start in late January. There will be an email notice with the start date and everything if you’re selected. Do check your inbox (and spam folder) often. Stay tuned for more announcements.

"**Closed Beta Sweepstake Winners**

"Winners will be announced in 7 working days after the event concludes. Thank you for your patience."

Gameplay

S-Game has confirmed that the following features will be part of the new gacha game:

Your Choices Affect the Story

Make difficult decisions to alter the course of events. Will you lie to a young girl looking for her father? Telling her he’s going to be ok when you know full well that he’s not? How about intervening between two feuding brothers? The choices are yours.

Freestyle Skills and Killer Combos

During combat, players can create different skill chain combos according to their preferences. Long chains, short bursts, and other skills can be easily adjusted. To unleash a skill chain, you’ll need to make sure your timing is right and may stack Phantom bonuses on each of your character’s unique skills to improve attributes.

Phantom Bonuses and Stories

Phantoms are related to the characters and story in the game and each time you acquire a new Phantom or upgrade one, you unlock a Phantom story. These Phantom stories may impact your decision-making and affect how you play out certain scenarios by providing additional story context for each character.

Plenty of Loot

Earn equipment and Phantoms after winning battles. Equipment attributes are random and players can mix and match their gear to suit their playing style and aesthetic. Highly-coveted Sin Gears are obtained in Purge Dungeons. Purify Sin Gear to enhance it further. And most loot can be produced in battle.

