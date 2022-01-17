Newcastle transfer news: Huge claim on 85-cap McClaren signing returning to St. James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has admitted that he would not be surprised to see PSG midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum rejoin Newcastle United this month.

Wijnaldum previously played for Newcastle in the 2015/16 season when he was signed by Steve McClaren, before moving to Liverpool at the end of that campaign following the Magpies' relegation from the Premier League.

What's the latest news involving Wijnaldum?

After five years at Anfield, Wijnaldum decided to sign for PSG on a free transfer in the summer.

However, his time in France has been a mixed bag, with the 31-year-old scoring just once in Ligue 1 so far, and he is yet to fully establish himself as a consistent starter in the first-team.

Newcastle seem to be sensing an opportunity to move for Wijnaldum, and it has been reported that they are willing to make a loan offer for him, with the option to buy the former Premier League winner outright at the end of the season.

What has Downie said about Newcastle potentially signing Wijnaldum?

Downie believes that there is a possibility that Wijnaldum returns to Tyneside this month, particularly given that he enjoyed his previous spell at the club when he first moved to England.

Referring to speculation linking the 85-cap international with Newcastle, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the Wijnaldum thing would make sense for everyone. And he loved his time here as well, so I think that would be good.

“I could see it happening. I don’t have any information on it, but I could see it happening.”

How likely is it that Wijnaldum rejoins Newcastle?

It has been reported that Wijnaldum is not interested in signing for Newcastle at the moment as he does not want to be involved in a relegation battle. Therefore, it appears that the club's chances of bringing him back this month are slim.

Still, Newcastle look to be prioritising experience by signing Kieran Trippier and moving for Chris Wood already in January, who are both in their thirties.

Wijnaldum also falls into this age category, and he may be impressed by Newcastle's work in the transfer market in recent days.

With this in mind, the Magpies may still be optimistic that they can convince Wijnaldum to return to St James' Park moving into the second half of the transfer window.

