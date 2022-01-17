Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With theRoyal Rumble less than two weeks away, fans are wildly speculating who could break down the forbidden door and appear at this month’s big WWE event.

Ever since the announcement of Mickie James as an entrant for the women’s Royal Rumble sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, rumours have spread of a similar entrant in the men’s match that could come from outside of WWE.

However, a new report from Wrestling Observer seems to rule out any huge names coming from a certain rival company.

“There will be no AEW involvement at the Royal Rumble. Jon Moxley will not be at that show.”

Moxley, who has been off AEW TV since November after addressing his issues with alcohol abuse, had been heavily linked as one of the names who could likely appear at The Royal Rumble, along with fellow AEW stars Chris Jericho, MJF and even Cody Rhodes. Yet, it now looks like that an outsider will more likely come from IMPACT, NWA or further afield. Moxley meanwhile is set to return to the ring on January 23 to defend his GCW World Title against Homicide.

There are currently fourteen confirmed named for the men’s Royal Rumble, with more expected to be added across Raw and SmackDown this week. On the female side, nineteen names have been announced, leaving sufficient room for yet more surprises come January 29.

You all the action from the Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markers on the WWE Network.

