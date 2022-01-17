Disney Twisted Wonderland: Release Date, Characters, Scar and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Disney Twisted Wonderland has been a massive success for Disney and developers Aniplex in Japan, and it has now been confirmed that the game will be coming to Western audiences.

The game was originally released in Japan in early 2020 and has had over 1.5 million downloads since the official launch.

Players are getting hyped for the game finally making its way to North America, and we've got all of the information that you need ahead of the release.

Here is everything you need to know about the North American release of Disney Twisted Wonderland, including the release date, characters that will be included and more.

Release Date

It has been confirmed that Disney Twisted Wonderland will be released on Android and iOS devices on Thursday 20th January 2022.

Characters

Disney Twisted Wonderland follows a narrative that sees players having a custom-named protagonist. The main playable character must find their way home after stepping into the magical school of Night Raven College, which they do via a magic mirror.

The main gameplay sees players attending the school and interacting with students. Characters that are included in the game are based on some of the greatest villains in Disney lore, with the likes of Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Scar from The Lion King and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty included.

Twisted Wonderland will also include rhythm games, battle sections, gacha games and a plethora of other side quests.

Scar

Weirdly enough, the human version of Lion King's Scar is getting a lot of attention ahead of the release of the game in the West.

Known as Leona Kingscholar, the character is getting attention for his striking looks and demeanour, meaning that he could be a major fan favourite when the English-translation version of the game is finally released.

The character's Unique Magic is known as "King's Roar." After doing a small chant, anything that he touches turns into sand.

Here's the official (but translated) description of the character from the official Japanese website for the game: "Leona Kingscholar is a third-year and the leader of Savanaclaw. While he has great magic powers, he doesn't like using much effort, and constantly appears lax and leisurely.

"He's the second prince of his home country and acts arrogantly towards everyone."

