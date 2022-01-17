Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump channelled his inner Undertaker at a recent rally.

Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the United States, has been linked with WWE for several years, dating back to his involvement at WrestleMania 23.

At the show, Trump went head-to-head with Vince McMahon in a 'Battle of the Billionaires', with Trump's representative Bobby Lashley defeating McMahon's Umaga on the show.

Trump was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the celebrity wing, joining the likes of Mr T and Mike Tyson.

Trump is seemingly keen to keep those ties with WWE going, as the 75-year-old came out to The Undertaker's WWE entrance theme at a recent rally.

As can be seen below, Trump used the iconic entrance music at a recent rally he was hosting in Arizona.

Some have questioned whether or not the clip is real, but reports from people in attendance have claimed that the clip is 100% legitimate.

Some speculated that Donald Trump could return to WWE TV after losing the election to Joe Biden in 2020 in an attempt to launch his re-election campaign for 2024.

As of right now, Trump has yet to appear on WWE TV since his time as President, but that could feasibly change over the coming months.

As of The Undertaker, the veteran has not appeared on WWE TV since retiring at Survivor Series 2020, six months after his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

Despite this, some suggested that with the show in Texas, The Undertaker could be called by WWE to appear at WrestleMania 38 in April of this year, but that has not been confirmed.

