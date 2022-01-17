Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: New Ranked Series 1 Rewards Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 is here and the news Ranked Series 1 2022 Rewards have been revealed on social media.

Players in the gaming community love the mobile Call of Duty game as there is an abundance of content and we constantly see new content released in the game.

What is so great about this game as well is the fact that it drafts in content from old games in the COD franchise. With this franchise being so successful for well over a decade, bringing back old content is a great way to keep members of the gaming community happy.

A battle pass also comes out with a new season and this battle pass is 100 tiers of unlockable content for players to use which includes characters, weapons and cosmetics.

New Ranked Series 1 Rewards Revealed for Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022

For those who do not know, people in the gaming community love ranked gameplay as it brings a very competitive level of gaming.

You are playing against people who are of a very similar skill gap to you and it helps you get better at the game as you aim to climb to the top of the ranked series.

Call of Duty Mobile is the only game in the franchise which has ranked play, and games like Overwatch, Apex Legends and Fortnite have maintained their popularity and success due to the fact that they have ranked play.

The new Ranked rewards were revealed on social media by Call of Duty Mobile News, and they posted the four new rewards coming to the game on Twitter. Have a look at the images down below.

There are some great rewards and the fact that they vary from weapons, cosmetics and more emphasises how good the developers are at releasing new unlockable content for the gaming community.

As the ranked play continues in the brand new season that has gone live, we expect to see more and more rewards revealed in the near future.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing you with all the latest updates around ranked play in Call of Duty Mobile.

