Rangers transfer news: Fresh twist as van Bronckhorst eyes £5m star with 'a lot of talent'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers transfer target Andreas Skov Olsen boasts 'a lot of talent', according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the first signing of his reign by welcoming New York City FC ace James Sands to Ibrox on an 18-month loan deal which offers an option to buy, but it appears the Gers boss is looking to strengthen his squad even further.

What's the latest news involving Skov Olsen?

Italian media outlet Tutto Bologna Web have reported that Rangers have launched a £5million bid to sign Bologna winger Skov Olsen.

The report suggests the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' proposal includes a sell-on clause which would benefit his current employers.

News of Rangers stepping up their interest has come amid interest from FC Copenhagen, Torino and Hertha Berlin.

But they are not the 22-year-old's only suitors as Belgian media outlet HLN have suggested Club Brugge are the frontrunners to clinch Skov Olsen's signature and have entered advanced talks.

However, the transfer saga involving Skov Olsen has taken a fresh twist after Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic told Italian press, via the Daily Record, that the 15-cap Denmark international remains in his plans.

Enter Giveaway

Bologna are in a strong negotiating position as Skov Olsen's £28,000-per-week contract is not due to expire for another two-and-a-half years.

What has Conor Clancy said about Skov Olsen?

Clancy believes the sought-after Skov Olsen has a bright future ahead of him and has already shown his capabilities during the early stages of his career.

Full reaction on The Football Terrace as Aston Villa complete TWO-GOAL COMEBACK vs Man United!

The Italian football expert feels the Dane could beef up van Bronckhorst's attacking options as Rangers look to wrap up a second consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Clancy told GIVEMESPORT: "I am really hesitant to judge Bologna players under Mihajlovic but I think he has quite a lot of attacking potential.

"Skov Olsen has played a fair few times for Denmark as well, so there's a lot of talent there."

1 of 15 Which club did Peter Lovenkrands start his professional career at? Aalborg BK Brøndby IF F.C. Copenhagen Akademisk Boldklub

Would Skov Olsen be a success at Rangers?

Skov Olsen has already got the seal of approval from a Rangers legend after Brian Laudrup, writing in his Daily Mail column via The Scottish Sun, claimed his fellow Dane could be the perfect signing for his former club as he is a 'crowd-pleaser'.

While Skov Olsen has failed to get his name on the scoresheet so far this season, he has still registered two assists and been a regular starter for Bologna.

He was also hugely successful in his homeland, racking up 27 goals in just 51 outings for Nordsjaelland, so it is clear he would add another attacking threat to van Bronckhorst's side.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News