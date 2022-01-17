Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The WWE women’s division is set to get a major boost ahead of the Royal Rumble with the return of grand slam champion Asuka, according to a new report.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since July 2021, when she competed in the women’s Money In The Bank match, eventually won by Nikki A.S.H. However, according to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, the Japanese star ‘should be cleared now’ to return to action.

With the Royal Rumble less than two weeks away and only nineteen of the thirty competitors announced for the women’s Rumble match, it would appear to be the perfect time for Asuka to return as a surprise entrant in the bout. Joining the likes of Bayley, Raquel Gonzalez, and Paige as possible names we could see make a comeback in the match.

Asuka is no stranger to making headlines at the Royal Rumble event, after she became the first-ever winner of the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 and went on to unsuccessfully challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. A year later, at the 2019 event she defeated Becky Lynch to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Her possible return later this month would open the options ahead of WrestleMania plans, where an injury to Sasha Banks has put pay to a possible meeting with Flair over the SmackDown title - at least initially - and Becky Lynch’s potential WrestleMania opponent still unclear on the Raw side. Two spots that could easily be filled by Asuka in a one-on-one clash or a as part of a possible multi-woman bout in Dallas.

Stay tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest on potential entrants ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 29.

You all the action from the Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markers on the WWE Network.

