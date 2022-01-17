Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sutton United came back from a two-goal deficit on Saturday to score in the eighth minute of injury time to secure a 3-3 draw against Stevenage Town.

The League Two clash was as entertaining as the scoreline suggests, with Sutton throwing everything at their hosts to net a hat-trick of goals late on in the game.

But in their search for an equaliser, it was their goalkeeper and former Liverpool player Dean Bouzanis who wowed fans after he took matters into his own hands.

With the scoreline at 3-2, Stevenage broke quickly upfield and booted the ball behind Sutton’s defence.

But the 31-year-old goalie was on hand and quickly rushed out of his net to claim the loose ball just off the halfway line.

The Australian ‘keeper then did the unthinkable, chipping one of the advancing Stevenage players with a bit of skill that even Ronaldinho would have been proud of.

Collecting the “cheeky chip” as the commentator put it on the halfway line, most keepers would have smashed the ball into row Z.

But not Bouzanis, who, in search of an equaliser, took matters into his own hands and started a winding run upfield that saw him use a neat bit of skill to leave one defender for dead.

The ‘keeper then saw his chance to help put his side ahead and fizzed a dangerous ball across the edge of the penalty area, catching several Stevenage defenders off guard.

Unfortunately, the cross was to no avail, with no Sutton players arriving to meet the ‘keeper’s efforts.

But by all accounts, it was certainly an excellent bit of play from the ex-Liverpool footballer, who should certainly consider a position swap to the right-wing if he were to ever hang up his gloves.

Take a look at the video below…

What a bit of skill from the goalkeeper.

Fans have been reacting to the clip on Twitter, with several users voicing their frustrations that no one was on the end of the keeper’s cross.

Check out their thoughts below…

