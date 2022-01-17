Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor’s life has made for a magnificent story.

Let's be honest, it's a Netflix docu-series waiting to happen. We're thinking similar to The Last Dance and Drive To Survive.

From being a plumber in debt to becoming the world’s highest-paid athlete, his meteoric rise has been a source of inspiration for every sportsman and sports fans alike.

However, he sure does divide opinion due to his antics both inside and outside the Octagon.

One thing that cannot be debated, though, is the fact he's been an amazing ambassador for the sport. He has made it reach the masses that no one has and that is a fact.

There’s been many, many iconic wins over the years and many, many moments that will forever be a part of the UFC folklore.

But his journey has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination and he has had to work very hard to be able to reach where he is today.

An Instagram account reminded us perfectly of just that through a photo of his incredible body transformation from 2015 to now.

The photo epitomises the shifts he’s put in on his body and how brilliant the results have been.

When you look at how he looked in 2015, to how he looks now, or at least the back end of 2021, it's remarkable.

The Irishman will now have to work yet more on his fitness as he eyes a comeback following a ruthless defeat at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

His fortunes haven’t exactly been at their best in the last two years, and knowing The Notorious, he will want to put that right sooner rather than later so he's back in the headlines and spotlight for the right reasons.

He wants to be right in the thick of the action and he would never have it any other way.

