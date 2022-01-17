Next Everton manager: UCL-winning legend 'undoubtedly interested' in replacing Benitez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wayne Rooney would 'undoubtedly' be interested in taking over as Everton's boss after Rafa Benitez's Goodison Park sacking, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Rooney is currently in his first managerial job at Championship side Derby County, but he could be in the running to move back to Merseyside.

Why are Everton looking for a new manager?

Benitez’s departure was confirmed on Sunday, with Everton releasing a short statement.

A 2-1 defeat to then-bottom side Norwich City, which also saw a Toffees fan attempt to confront Benitez on the Carrow Road sidelines, proved to be the final straw.

The latest setback means Everton have won just one of their last 13 Premier League fixtures, with that solitary victory only being courtesy of a late Demarai Gray strike against Arsenal.

The Toffees also find themselves in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight as they are six points clear of 18th-placed Norwich.

Benitez, who was only appointed as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor in the summer, has left Merseyside after winning just seven of his 22 matches in charge.

Following his axing, the 61-year-old issued an apology to Everton fans, blaming injuries and financial constraints for his wretched spell in the Goodison Park dugout.

What has Dean Jones said about Rooney?

Jones believes Rooney would be keen on taking his managerial career to the next level by taking charge of Everton.

Rooney famously came through the Toffees' academy system and went on to make 118 senior appearances in two spells at Goodison Park, scoring 28 goals in the process.

He also became a legend of the game, winning the Champions League and five Premier League titles during his playing career, and he also remains England's all-time top goalscorer.

Jones feels the 36-year-old would be confident of turning this boyhood club's fortunes around if he were handed the reins.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "He would undoubtedly be interested in the idea of coming back to Everton at this point.

"In this situation, he'd have complete faith in his potential to turn things around."

Would Rooney be a good appointment?

Rooney was being touted as Everton's next manager before Benitez was even shown the door, with him revealing there had been no communication with the Toffees' hierarchy as recently as last month.

Although Roberto Martinez is understood to be owner Farhad Moshiri's preferred successor to Benitez, Rooney is also on the shortlist.

There is currently a huge disconnect between the Everton faithful and those on the pitch and Rooney, being a lifelong Evertonian, could be the man needed to unite the club once again.

Although Rooney has no Premier League managerial experience, he has amassed 19 wins in 64 matches at Derby.

Rooney, who is currently on a £4.68million-per-year contract with the Championship club, has also got the Rams to within eight points of safety despite the club having 21 points deducted this season.

