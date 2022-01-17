Newcastle transfer news: Big Diego Carlos development expected in 'next 48 hours'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Newcastle will know more about their pursuit of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in the next 48 hours.

Eddie Howe is determined to bolster his defensive department this month, especially after missing out on Lille's Sven Botman.

Newcastle have turned their attention to Carlos and Jones thinks that by Wednesday afternoon, it could become clearer whether they're likely to sign the Brazilian.

What's the latest news with Carlos?

Despite already sealing deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, who both made their Premier League debuts for the club in the draw with Watford on Saturday, Howe is still hoping to improve his squad before the window closes in two weeks.

Newcastle have kept just one clean sheet in the league all season and remain two points from safety after they were pegged back late on in their six-pointer with the Hornets.

Therefore, the Magpies are pushing hard to add a central defender to their ranks, and the Times believe that they've submitted a £28m bid for Carlos, who's become a key part of Sevilla's backline in recent seasons.

Since signing from Nantes in 2019, Carlos has hardly missed a game in La Liga, helping the Spanish giants win the Europa League in his first campaign and mount a serious title challenge this season.

Newcastle have already seen two bids rejected by Sevilla but will be hoping they prove successful with their most recent offer.

And Jones believes that his potential move to St James' Park is approaching crunch time, with Howe's side keen to get a move on with Premier League games coming thick and fast before the window closes.

What did Jones say about Carlos?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Newcastle want some direction early on in the week, so I think in the next 48 hours we will get a good idea of exactly how likely that deal is to happen."

Is this deal likely to happen?

At this moment in time, everything appears to be riding on whether Newcastle are willing to meeting Sevilla's asking-price for the defender, who has an £80m release clause.

Should the two clubs come to an agreement and then Carlos is eager to swap a La Liga title challenge for a relegation battle, then there's every chance he'll become Newcastle's third signing of the window.

