Kerbal Space Program 2: Gameplay Details Revealed

Upcoming space flight simulation video game Kerbal Space Program 2 was recently announced and we have all the details you need to know about the gameplay features in the game.

The first game of the franchise was a roaring success and it will be very intriguing to see how good Kerbal Space Program 2 is when it is released.

As always, when a game like this comes out, there are many questions about how it will be different from its predecessor and what new gameplay features it will have.

Simulator games are hard to make unique, but if developers Intercept Games have announced this second game they must believe they have done exactly what is needed to create a second game.

Gameplay Details Revealed for Kerbal Space Program 2

The most enjoyable thing about Kerbal Space Program 2 is the fact that the game allows players to realistically enjoy and be in space. For those who love space, this game is definitely a must have.

Players will be delighted to hear that Kerbal Space Program have dedicated their YouTube channel to discussing and showing gameplay and new features.

They have episodes showing different details in the game, and you can see how much gameplay has improved from the first game. Be sure to have a look on their channel for all the videos.

Some of the key features include:

Improved On-boarding: New animated tutorials, improved UI, and fully revamped assembly and flight interfaces allow both experienced and novice players to quickly put their creativity to the test without sacrificing any of the challenge from the original game.

This new tech will enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System. Colonies: Players can now build colonies in Kerbal Space Program 2.

