Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release Date, Story, Leaks and Everything You Need to Know

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch, and we've got all of the information you need ahead of the release.

This will be the third instalment of the Xenoblade Chronicles series that has been massively popular since it was originally released on Nintendo Wii, with the sequel coming out on Wii U.

There has already been a decent level of leaks and information confirmed for the upcoming RPG title, with the game potentially being released at some point over the next year.

Here's everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3, including the potential release date, story arc, leaks and more.

Release Date

There is not currently an official release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but prior leaks have indicated that we may see the game appear at some point towards the end of 2022-early 2023.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo confirms what the release will be for the highly anticipated next iteration of the RPG series!

Story

Although not confirmed by any reputable sources, it is being rumoured that Xenoblade Chronicles 3's story will be taking place in the far future.

The game will apparently also contain characters from both the first two games, although only the ones who are likely to still be alive at the point in time that the game takes place.

Fans of the ongoing series should hopefully be able to get immersed once again into the massive world that is available on the Nintendo Switch.

We will update this page as and when Nintendo confirms what the official story will be for Xenoblade Chronicles 3!

Leaks

In a recent podcast from notable leaker Nate the Hate, Xenoblade Chronicles is not set to be released onto Nintendo Switch until at least 2023.

Whilst we cannot confirm this officially, the game has apparently been pushed back due to "optimization issues" with the third instalment of the popular series.

Nintendo reportedly wanted to have formally announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the early part of 2021, but this of course did not happen due to the aforementioned development issues.

We will update this page as and when there are more leaks revealed for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which we expect to be released to the Nintendo faithful in the next few months ahead of the apparent late 2022-early 2023 release date!

