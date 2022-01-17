Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Yelan, Kuki Shinobu and Heizou Information Datamined (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and more details have already been leaked regarding Yelan, Kuki Shinobu and Heizou.

The new datamined content gives us more of an indication of what we can expect when these new characters are released as part of the 2.6 Update.

Although the information is somewhat sparse, it does at least confirm some of the major questions that players have had surrounding the new characters in the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update leaks surrounding Yelan, Kuki Shinobu and Heizou.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yelan, Kuki Shinobu and Heizou Information Datamined

According to these new leaks, which were originally published on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlour Discord, we now know exactly what model types the three characters will have.

It was confirmed that Yelan will be using a "lady" model, whereas Kuki Shinobu will have a "girl" model when she is finally released in the game.

It's worth noting that the "girl" model is not what characters such as Qiqi use, and it is more akin to the body type that Xiangling has in Genshin Impact.

Heizou will have a "boy" model, and it's again worth noting that the "boy" character does not refer to a "child" character model.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kamisato Ayato Leaks Reveal Skill Name

Shikanoin Heizou has received quite a bit of attention from the Genshin Impact community, with a number of fans creating their own versions of the soon to be released character.

It's worth noting however that the official design for the character has not yet been revealed, and miHoYo will likely try to keep this under wraps until the game goes into Beta mode for the 2.6 Update.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News