In 2017, Real Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League since the competition was rebranded in 1992/93.

Los Blancos won the biggest club competition for a record 11th time the year before, beating city rivals Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout.

Twelve months after that famous victory in Lisbon, Real Madrid held the coveted Big Ears trophy aloft once again in Cardiff after thrashing Juventus 4-1.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo (who else?) and goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio secured the victory for Zinedine Zidane's star-studded side.

Real Madrid were simply too good on the night and their European pedigree really shone through.

The players who delivered the goods in Cardiff didn't appear to feel pressure one bit and after watching footage of their training session the night before the game, that is not exactly surprising.

Take a look at the viral video here...

Video: Real Madrid's relaxed training session before 2017 UCL final

You wouldn't think those players were less than 24 hours away from taking part in the most important game in club football, would you? Coolness personified.

They almost looked as if they didn't have a care in the world, nonchalantly booting the ball around and throwing in the odd skill move for good measure - Marcelo's cheeky back heel the pick of the bunch.

The Real Madrid squad that won three Champions Leagues from 2016 to 2018 - where they beat Liverpool in the final - is without question one of the finest ever assembled in football history.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane marshalling the back-line, Marcelo and Dani Carvajal wreaking havoc on the flanks, the famous midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro dominating in the middle of the park, Los Blancos were just so, so good.

And we haven't even mentioned the forward line, which contained Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale - a trio that gives Barcelona's famous 'MSN' a run for their money.

What a squad it was and their achievement of winning three Champions Leagues in three years will not be equalled or bettered for decades.

