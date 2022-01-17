Newcastle transfer news: Breakthrough could happen soon in deal for £33.4m sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United are 'not far apart in terms of valuation' for Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies have already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their ranks this month as they look to escape the relegation zone, and there could be several more fresh faces to arrive in the coming weeks.

What is the latest news involving Ekitike?

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Newcastle are 'interested in signing' Ekitike following a string of impressive performances from the 19-year-old. A

And RMC Sport (via Get French Football News) have reported he's available for €30 million with €10m achievable in bonuses (£33.4m).

He only made his first league start back in August, but the France Under-20 international has certainly made a big impression since then, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

Ekitike's outstanding displays have seen him compared to Kylian Mbappe by many onlookers this term and indicate why there is so much speculation over his future.

And Newcastle are expected to face fierce competition for the teenager's services, with several of European football's biggest clubs listed as potential suitors.

90min claim Paris Saint-Germain see Ekitike as Mbappe's long-term replacement at the Parc des Princes, while Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also believed to have been monitoring the player.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Barcelona have joined the race for his signature, meaning Eddie Howe's charges will have to pull out all the stops to attract him to Tyneside.

What has Crook said about Ekitike?

Despite the acquisition of former Burnley forward Chris Wood, Newcastle are believed to be in the market for another attacking player this month.

Sky recently claimed that the North-East outfit have made an informal offer for Ekitike, but it fell short of Reims' valuation.

However, Crook has now revealed that the Toon hierarchy believe that they can 'get a deal done' for the talented youngster after progressing with their negotiations.

He told GiveMeSport: “Ekitike, I think is someone they believe that they can get a deal done for. The two clubs are not far apart in terms of valuation.”

Would Newcastle be a good move for Ekitike?

Moving to Newcastle at this moment in time is a risk for any player, given their current position inside the Premier League relegation zone.

Although Ekitike is more likely to receive regular game time at St. James' Park than at most of his other proposed destinations, the prospect of playing in the Championship next term may be enough to dissuade him from making the switch.

It's a transfer that is fraught with danger for Ekitike, and he could be better off avoiding Newcastle at this stage in their development under the new ownership.

