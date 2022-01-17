Hogwarts Legacy Delayed Until 2023, Insider Claims

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hogwarts Legacy has apparently suffered another setback with a 2023 release believed to be penned in, according to a gaming insider.

Warner Bros Games' immersive Harry Potter experience had already been hit with a delay in 2021 after they pulled the game back by 12 months, but it could be set to be even longer.

The developers have described Hogwarts Legacy to be "an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books"- well before the "Chosen One" was born back in the 1800s.

With this in mind, gamers around the world have been desperate to get their hands on this game and to become their very own wizard, carving their own destiny in and around the famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

But it might be the case that those concerned will have to be just that little bit more patient due to what might be yet another delay.

Hogwarts Legacy Delayed

While many fans around the world had been disappointed to hear that Hogwarts Legacy had been delayed until this year, they may be forced to wait longer once more.

This is according to the Sacred Symbol podcast host Colin Moriarty, who revealed that he heard "behind the scenes" that the game is not set to come out during the current calendar year.

He did not provide any further substantiations to his claims, which was to be expected, with Warner Bros having yet made any official announcement on this matter, at the time of writing.

This will no doubt disappoint those gamers that have been patiently been waiting for more information on Hogwarts Legacy for months on end - but we suspect that COVID-19 restrictions will have played a huge part in developmental progress with developers having to work from home.

That being said, this could just be rumours and Warner Bros would still be on course for a 2022 launch date. Time will tell.

