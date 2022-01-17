Will F1 2022 Feature Cross Platform Gameplay?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2022 is set to be released this year and fans of the series are starting to ask questions regarding the possibility of crossplay being included.

A large amount of the gaming community were surprised to hear that F1 2021 did not feature this element, despite the likes of Sony and Microsoft releasing all-new next-gen consoles just 12 months before its release

However, Codemasters opted to leave out this feature for what was the first game under the EA umbrella since 2003.

Nevertheless, those players that have friends that play on PlayStation, Xbox and PC will be hoping that they can be reunited on highly competitive, or casual racing servers once more as they go wheel-to-wheel through some of the most famous race tracks across the globe.

But ultimately, the decision is in the hands of the developers and whether they can make it technologically possible, and will be the first game that syndicates the new rules and regulations set in the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

F1 2022 Game Cross Platform

At the time of writing, no official confirmation has been made by Codemasters in regards to whether crossplay will be coming to the F1 gaming series for the first time.

We must admit that it was a surprise that the feature was not included in the last game - although the gaming industry had been going through some seismic changes at the time due to an array of reasons.

That being said, we do not expect to hear anything of this until at least April, where we believe we will see the world reveal of F1 2022 and when EA and Codemasters show off to the world what they have been up to.

For the time being, we will update this article if any information comes to light before then and will alter the details listed above. So stick with us and stay tuned for more!

