Today would have been the 80th birthday of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

We all know the impact The Greatest had on boxing and in culture, but who else ranks as one of the best heavyweights of all time?

Here are the results, according to data from BoxRec.

20. Jack Dempsey – USA

19. Riddick Bowe – USA

18. Vitali Klitschko – Ukraine

17. Ingemar Johansson – Sweden

16. Alexander Povetkin – Russia

15. Tyson Fury – Great Britain

14. Mike Tyson – USA

13. Joe Frazier – USA

12. Jersey Joe Walcott - USA

11. George Foreman – USA

10. Larry Holmes – USA

9. Sonny Liston – USA

8. Gene Tunney – USA

7. Wladimir Klitschko – Ukraine

6. Evander Holyfield – USA

5. Rocky Marciano

4. Floyd Patterson – USA

3. Lennox Lewis – Great Britain

2. Joe Louis – USA

1. Muhammad Ali – USA

Clearly, the Americans know a thing or two about boxing.

Tyson Fury currently dominates the heavyweight scene in today's era after his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, which saw him win two and draw one, taking his record to an impressive 31-0-1.

The Gypsy King has also had a stint in WWE where he feuded with Braun Strowman.

None, however, will be greater than The Greatest Muhammad Ali.

Not only a boxing legend, but a sporting legend, the American was voted the ‘Sportsman of the Century’ by Sports Illustrated and the ‘Sports Personality of the Century’ by the BBC both in 1999.

Most famous for his ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ fight in Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo), Ali defeated George Foreman via knockout in the eighth round in front of 60,000 spectators.

The fight was estimated to be watched by one billion people worldwide, becoming the then most-watched live television broadcast of all time.

Even after his death in 2016, he still managed to draw in the same audience for his memorial service, showing that whilst people may die, legends live forever.

Happy Birthday to you, Muhammad Ali.

