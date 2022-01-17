Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In just a matter of days, women's football fans have sold out the biggest football stadium in Europe.

A total of 85,000 tickets for the upcoming Women's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou have been sold since Wednesday.

This historic El Clásico match is now on track to setting a groundbreaking new attendance.

For the first time in the side's history, Barcelona Femení will host a competitive fixture in front of a crowd at the iconic Camp Nou on March 30th.

Tickets went on sale last Wednesday and it took mere hours for football fans all over the globe to snatch up the majority of the tickets for this blockbuster clash.

On track for a new record

Should all 85,000 ticket holders attend, the overall record for the largest women's football crowd will be smashed.

The current record belongs to USA and Japan, who saw an 80,000 strong crowd arrive at Old Trafford to watch the two international giants battle it out for the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

However, due to current Covid-19 restrictions in Catalonia, crowd attendances are currently capped at a maximum of 70,000 in one venue. Unless these rules are relaxed in time for the European clash in March, fans will have to wait a little longer for a new all-time record.

Even if the regulations aren't eased, the upcoming El Clásico will still have the chance to make history at Camp Nou. As it stands, the record for the largest crowd at a domestic women's football match is 60,739.

Barcelona already hold the torch after their clash with Atlético Madrid saw supporters pack out the Wanda Metropolitano back in 2019. So the Catalonians are very much on track to setting a new record one way or another.

Rising into the spotlight

Barca are arguably the best club in the world right now, having set the stage alight last season by winning a record sixth Primera Iberdrola title and becoming the first ever Spanish team to win the Champions League.

Their superb campaign also saw Alexia Putellas honoured for her efforts by winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

On the European stage, Barcelona are the team to beat and rivals Real Madrid will certainly be giving their best shot over the upcoming two legs.

They will meet at Madrid's ground, the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, on March 22nd, followed by the deciding tie a week later at Camp Nou.

Whether it's 70,000 or the full 85,000 fans who attend the second leg fixture, Barcelona women will outdo their male counterparts in terms of attendance for the last men's El Clásico.

The two La Liga sides last met in the Supercopa semi-final in Saudi Arabia last week, bringing in a crowd of 35,000. While this was not at either team's home ground, it's still a huge demonstration of just how much women's football is growing.

The last men's El Clásico at Camp Nou in October pulled in 86,000 spectators — should all ticket holders be permitted to attend the women's match in March, the total attendance will fall just 1,000 shy of this.

With all tickets now sold, the countdown is on for another major milestone in women's football. Fans will arrive in Barcelona in their droves to make history once again.

