WWE is to return to Saudi Arabia next month to hold the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Elimination Chamber will be held at the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah on Saturday February 19, the first-time an established named WWE PPV has been held in Saudi Arabia.

The Elimination Chamber event has been a regular pit stop on WWE’s road to WrestleMania since establishing itself as a stand-alone show in 2010. But this marks the first time the event has been held anywhere outside of the United States.

On announcing the event today, wwe.com stated.

"The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be held at the world’s largest pillarless superdome in Jeddah, on Saturday, Feb.19, 2022. More details of the event will be announced in the coming weeks."

At last year’s show Drew McIntyre successfully defended his WWE Championship inside the chamber structure, defeating AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Sheamus. Only for The Miz to memorable cash-in his Money in the Bank contract and leave the event as the new and two-time WWE Champion. It was also the night that earmarked Daniel Bryan as Roman Reign’s possible challenger at WrestleMania 36.

Earlier this week there had been suggestions that WWE were considering changing the name of the event to 'WrestleMania Chamber' similarly to the tweak that made for last year's Backlash PPV. However, given this announcement it seems Elimination Chamber is here to stay at least for the 2022 event.

The Elimination Chamber event will be the seventh show to be held in Saudi Arabia in a deal that begun with the Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.

