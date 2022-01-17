Cody Rhodes is working without an AEW contract & is now a free agent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some huge news coming out of AEW, as it has emerged that Cody Rhodes is now a free agent.

Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW long with Tony Khan, but it has now emerged that Rhodes isn't even under contract with the promotion.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes' contract with AEW expired at the end of 2021, and the former WWE Superstar has been working without a deal since then.

As of right now, there is no word on why Rhodes hasn't signed a new contract with AEW, as we've seen with the likes of Britt Baker and The Young Bucks:

Fightful Select has learned that the current AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is technically a free agent. Cody's contract expired at the end of 2021, and he's been working in All Elite Wrestling without a contract ever since.

It's unclear whether or not Rhodes is entertaining offers from other company's right now, but he did state in a recent interview that his future lies with AEW.

As such, it's pretty likely that Rhodes will agree to continue working with AEW and sign a new deal with the promotion, where he told an executive position backstage.

This isn't totally uncommon for wrestling companies, as during the summer of 2020 it emerged that Rey Mysterio was working for WWE without a contract, before agreeing to a new deal.

This situation is likely to develop more over the coming days, weeks and months, so make sure you stay tuned for any potential updates on the matter.

GiveMeSport will look to provide you with updates on any information surrounding Cody Rhodes future within wrestling, more specifically within AEW.

As of right now, neither Tony Khan, AEW as a company, nor Cody Rhodes has commented on the report that he is a free agent.

