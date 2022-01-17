Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, Vive Pro 2, Valve Index: The Top 5 VR Headsets in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The year 2022 will no doubt be the battle of the VR headsets as more games are set to become available to provide this immersive gaming experience.

This may still be a niche corner of the gaming industry but we expect this to boom as more big-name titles opt to enter the VR world, with the likes of Among Us and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, set to be arriving this year.

While having the game is all well and good, having the best VR headset is more important than anything, as gamers do not want something that is uncomfortable, unclear or possesses poor sound quality.

Fortunately, none of the headsets featured in this article have any of those drawbacks, as we provide a clearer scope for those looking to venture into VR gaming, but are still scratching their heads in regards to which one to buy.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to discover the best five VR headsets that you can buy in 2022.

Best VR Headsets 2022

5. Oculus Rift S

Price: £399

The Oculus Rift S is a great entry-level VR headset for anyone that wants to get involved in the experience - thanks to its improved visuals and the fact there is no external tracking stations.

4. PlayStation VR (PSVR)

Price: £259

All of the Vr headsets in this list require a PC for it to work - not the PlayStation VR.

As you would have probably guessed in the name, gamers only need a PS4 to get started. Considering this is now an old piece of software, the responsive rate of the PSVR is really impressive and priced competitively.

3. Vive Pro 2

Price: £1,299

Sure, you might be thinking straight away that the price is way too high. But the resolution on the Vive Pro 2 is nothing short of fantastic. Its wide field of view and access to many games make this a viable gaming product.

2. Valve Index

Price: £919

While this is often out of stock, the Valve Index provides the widest view out of any VR headset on this list. As well as this, the knuckle controllers are great when it comes to tracking.

While this may be expensive compared to others, it sure is worth it if you are serious about your gaming.

1. Oculus Quest 2

Price: £299

We couldn't not choose the Oculus Quest 2. The absolute best VR gaming headset you can buy, in our eyes.

Comfortable, lightweight, uncomplicated and at a reasonable price, this is a fantastic all-rounder and can immerse you into some games.

While some have complained this can give you motion sickness, this shows just how far and deep this headset will take you into a game to make you feel like you are there.

If you are looking for a VR headset in 2022, this is the one you should get.

