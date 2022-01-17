League of Legends: LEC Week 1 Day 1 Round-Up

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends players will be very excited with the fact that the LoL European Championships (LEC) is now underway with Week 1 having been played out this weekend just gone.

That being said, we will be taking a look at the results from Friday’s action, the opening day was an exciting day with many of the games going past 40 minutes, but many of the results went as expected.

With that being said let’s take a look at the results:

League of Legends LEC Day 1

MAD Lions (w) vs Team Vitality

The LEC opened up with an exciting game. The team that won the LEC vs the ‘Super Team’ of LEC, however MAD Lions, made Team Vitality look very average as they absolutely destroyed them!

They finished the game with 20 kills to Vitality’s 9, whilst having a 12k gold lead ahead of Vitality. This was a shaky start from the so-called ‘Super Team’.

Rogue (w) v SK Gaming

The second game of the day was one with Rogue making a strong start to their season with a simple task, Takedown SK Gaming.

Rogue won the game with a 9k Gold lead, with 15 kills to SK’s 8. This was an expected Victory for one of the strongest teams going into the Spring Split

Excel v G2 (w)

This one was a blood bath, the game was 40 minutes long, with G2 finishing the game with 80k Gold and Excel with 70k, and an incredibly high 27 kills to 17 kills, an insane game to open the first day with.

With G2 no longer being the best team in Europe their games have become a lot less predictable. The same cannot be said for their opening game.

The two teams exchanged in a complete bloodbath lasting 40 minutes, with 27 kills going to G2 and 17 to EXCEL. However, G2 won decisively with a 10k gold lead.

A completely insane game to open their season with.

Astralis v Misfits (w)

The game between Astralis and Misfits was a very close one, With either team being able to win a team fight.

Despite there being a 7k gold difference between the two teams Astralis looked like a strong team, however, Misfits were comfortable in their victory and won after 40 minutes.

Fnatic (w) vs Team BDS

The last game of the Day was one between the oldest team in EU pro play vs the New Boys of the LEC.

BDS made Fnatic work for this victory and could have nearly won due to a mistake around the 27th-minute mark which led to BDS taking Baron.

Despite this, it wasn’t enough Fnatic to regain their composure and slowly but methodically took BDS apart to win the game a few minutes later.

