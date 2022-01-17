Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on deal for 59 G/A star as Howe is snubbed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is more likely to join Newcastle United this month than Manchester United star Donny van de Beek, says journalist Dean Jones.

Both players have been linked with a move to St James' Park, but Jones believes the former is the likelier option for Eddie Howe's side.

What is the latest news involving Barkley and Van de Beek?

Talk of Barkley and Van de Beek leaving their respective clubs refuses to go away, as the two midfielders are seeing little action right now.

Barkley has made just one Premier League start all season, while Van de Beek has not been named in Manchester United's starting XI for any top-flight fixture so far this term.

As a result, exits could now be on the cards, with Newcastle being named as a destination for both players.

Enter Giveaway

The Telegraph reported shortly before the transfer window opened that Barkley was a target for Newcastle, while they have also claimed that the Tyneside club are interested in Van de Beek but have so far been snubbed by the player.

What has Jones said about Barkley and Van de Beek to Newcastle?

Based on what he has heard, Jones thinks Newcastle would have a much better chance of signing Barkley, who has 59 goal contributions in the Premier League, than Van de Beek.

On the speculation linking both players with a move to the club, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "From sources I've spoken to, it seems more likely that someone like Ross Barkley would join Newcastle than Van de Beek. He just seems more gettable in this window."

10-man Arsenal HOLD OFF Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Can Newcastle land Barkley and Van de Beek?

Even if Van de Beek does change his mind, signing him in this window may prove difficult for Newcastle.

While the Dutchman does not have a big role in Manchester United's squad right now, Ralf Rangnick's successor may have other ideas. The Red Devils, of course, also paid £35m for him back in 2020, so you would imagine that they would be reluctant to sanction a loan deal.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Barkley, on the other hand, does indeed seem gettable. The 28-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Everton in a £15m deal four years ago, spent last season out on loan at Aston Villa and is a free agent next summer.

Ultimately, Barkley is an individual the European champions do not look desperate to keep, so this is not one you would rule out. It makes a lot of sense for a player who does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge and needs game time.

News Now - Sport News